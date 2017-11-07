Malawi: Warehouse Managers Lock Hones

Africa Institute for Capacity Development (AICD) says warehouse management plays a crucial role in the development of any organization in the country.

Country Director, Anna Sanga Ndege, told Malawi News Agency (Mana) in an interview in Lilongwe on Monday on the sidelines of a five-day training for warehouse managers which was organized after spotting warehouse management gaps that mostly lead to heavy losses in some institutions.

"Institutions put more value on warehouses because it is where their millions are kept. But the challenge with most of these institutions is on how they manage the warehouses.

Therefore, this five day training will answer them," Ndege said.

The training, which is taking place at Sunbird -Capital Hotel in Lilongwe will runs from 6th to 9th November, 2017 with participants drawn from both the private and public sector.

The facilitator, Precious Yona, said the training, which is being held under the theme, 'Effective Store and Warehouse Management' will assist in improving the workforce as well as improving on warehouse designing processes.

"Participants will relate warehouse management lessons to skillfully and technologically improve on how they used to execute their daily business. Apparently it will not be business as usual," Yona said.

One of the participants, Paul Maliro, who works for Kanengo Tobacco Processors Company Limited, hailed the training by calling it an eye opener and timely organized.

"I have already learnt what it requires when choosing the appropriate place for positioning a warehouse-that it is important to leave space for offloading and loading.

"My expectations is to get the skills and help change the way we do things at our institution, something I sure my organization will benefit a lot," Maliro said.

AICD is a South African based renowned international organization with branches in several countries in the world and offers training and seminars of various natures.