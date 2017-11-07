7 November 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: South Gezira Completes Preparations to Receive President of the Republic

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Commissioner of South Gezira Locality, AL-Moneer Abdalla has underlined readiness of the Locality to receive President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir in his scheduled visit in the second half of current November during which he will inaugurate a number of development and service projects.

This came during his meeting in his office with specialized departments , police and security organs. The meeting discussed arrangements made for receiving President of the Republic , who will inaugurate new roads and schools in different parts of the Locality. The Commissioner urged all civil society organizations and sectors of youth, students and women to effectively take part in the President reception.

Sudan

Govt Reiterates Combating Corruption Is Strategic Goal

Sudan has underscored that combatting corruption was strategic goal achieved through adoption of national strategy that… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.