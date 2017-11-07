Sudan: South Gezira Completes Preparations to Receive President of the Republic

The Commissioner of South Gezira Locality, AL-Moneer Abdalla has underlined readiness of the Locality to receive President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir in his scheduled visit in the second half of current November during which he will inaugurate a number of development and service projects.

This came during his meeting in his office with specialized departments , police and security organs. The meeting discussed arrangements made for receiving President of the Republic , who will inaugurate new roads and schools in different parts of the Locality. The Commissioner urged all civil society organizations and sectors of youth, students and women to effectively take part in the President reception.