Sudan: Official Spokesman of Gezira Police - Declaration of Emergency is Security Arrangement

Medani — Official Spokesman of Gezira State's Police, Brig. Hatim Osman Al-Sharif , has called the citizens to abide by law of emergency by averting assemblies , processions or any hostile act.

This came in the wake of issuance of republican decree dissolving the State's Legislative Council and declaring State of Emergency in Gezira State.

Brig. Al-Sharif affirmed in a statement to SUNA security and calmness of situations in all areas of Gezira State , adding movement of people and life are normal.

He underscored that declaration of state of emergency was security arrangement.

The Official Spokesman of Gezira State Police revealed that police pout all security arrangements for implementing the republican decree , underling readiness of police forces for wide deployment to confront any insecurity that may occur.