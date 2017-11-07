7 November 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Govt Reiterates Combating Corruption Is Strategic Goal

Vienna — Sudan has underscored that combatting corruption was strategic goal achieved through adoption of national strategy that boosts integrity, transparency and accountability.

The Attorney -General, Judge. Omer Ahmed said in his address before the 7th session of Conference of Parties to United Nations Convention Against Corruption in capital of Austria, Vienna , Tuesday, that Sudan witnessed important constitutional development by establishment of the General Prosecution as independent power representing the state and the society in litigation in criminal matters , indicating that members of the general prosecution carry out their duties without bias and give more concern to corruption issues without any organ influence.

He said laying the legal framework for combating corruption was one of the priorities by determining the derelictions so as to address them and to make use of experiences of others in fighting corruption through reform and amendment of legislations.

Judge. Omer elaborated that corruption leads to problems and perils threatening stability and security of communities as well as the sustainable development and rule of law , besides destructing the democratic institutions and underlining the values of justice.

The Attorney -General indicated that Sudan has joined a number of international and regional anti-corruption agreements.

He stressed Sudan's genuine desire to cooperate with the international community to combat corruption in its all forms, pointing out that Sudan has signed several bilateral agreements on boosting the international cooperation on criminal matters pertinent to corruption crimes.

