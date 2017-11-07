Windhoek — The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) HAS announced that President Hage Geingob has appointed Johanna Taatsu Salionga as an acting judge of the High Court for the period November 1, 2017 to March 30, 2018 and congratulated Salionga on her appointment.

Salionga is currently the chief magistrate in charge of the magistrates' courts in the country. She is a career magistrate whose involvement in law spans over 14 years. Prior to her appointment as chief magistrate, she served as an acting chief magistrate from March 2003 to August 2006. Before that she has been an additional magistrate from 1992 until her promotion to senior magistrate in 1994.

In 1998, she was promoted from senior magistrate to principal legal officer. Salionga also served as a deputy master of the High Court of Namibia for nine years, from August 2006 to August 2015.

Salionga obtained a diploma in Development Studies and Management in 1987 and Diploma in Law in 1990, respectively, from the United Nations Institute of Namibia in Lusaka, Zambia.

She later graduated from the University of Free State in the Republic of South Africa in May 2011 with a Baccalaureus Legum (LLB degree). She participated in the basic Aspirant Judges' Training programmes in 2015 and 2016, a programme that offers training to magistrates and judges' researchers to empower them to aspire for appointment to the High Court.