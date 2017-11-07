Kenya: KoT React to Mwau's Petition on Repeat Presidential Poll

A petition filed by former Kilome MP Harun Mwau at the Supreme Court challenging the just concluded repeat presidential election has evoked varied reactions from Kenyans on Twitter.

Mr Mwau filed the petition on Monday, hours to the midnight deadline to any persons wanting to contest President Uhuru Kenyatta being declared the winner of the repeat elections.

Mr Mwau says the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) violated the law by failing to subject candidates to nominations.

"By refusing to conduct fresh nominations, IEBC and its chairman (Wafula) Chebukati violated the Constitution, thereby denying citizens the right to vote or stand for the election," Mr Mwau says.

Kenyans on Twitter were divided on whether the petition by the former legislator was a blessing or not.

