Kenya: How Governor Gakuru Spent His Last Days - Photos

Nyeri governor Wahome Gakuru who died in a freak accident spent one of his last days with his son, who is a KCSE candidate at the Alliance High School in Kiambu County.

The governor posted pictures of his meeting where his son had brought his classmates to their home in Runda Nairobi.

"Earlier with Alliance Boys High School KCSE Candidates including my son at my Runda Residence in Nairobi to pray and encourage them in their final exams that kicked off today. Together with All Candidates Countrywide, I tender best wishes from myself and also on behalf of County Government of Nyeri. May our dear Lord guide you through during this period," wrote Dr Gakuru.

On Sunday, the late governor attended a service at PCEA Gathehu in Magutu Ward, Mathira constituency.

"We took this opportunity to pray for the KCSE candidates in the forthcoming exams and also thank God for the rains as well as President Uhuru Kenyatta win in the just concluded elections," he wrote.

"I was joined by Nyeri County CEC for Water Hon Fredrick Wanjohi Kinyua and the area MCA Hon Wanjira Wamabati."

Dr Gakuru died on Tuesday morning in a horror accident at Kabati on the Thika-Murang'a highway.

He died as medics prepared to airlift him to Nairobi for specialised care.

The officers said the governor's car had four occupants at the time of the crash-- him, his personal assistant, his body guard and the driver.