Tanzania: Ethiopian Airline Set to Begin Daily Flights to Zanzibar

TOURISTS' arrivals into Zanzibar Islands are set to increase, thanks to the introduction of Ethiopian airlines daily flights to Zanzibar via Kilimanjaro International Airport from December this year.

This was announced by Ethiopian Airlines Sales Manager (Zanzibar) Mr Mohammed Mansour after Africa's First Ethiopian B787-9 Dreamliner landed at Zanzibar's Abeid Amani Karume International Airport (AAKIA) which is signalling increased tourist travellers to the Islands.

Currently, Ethiopian Airlines is operating trice weekly direct independent flight to operate every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday. Ethiopian Airlines is still striving for the steady growth and enhancement of African Tourism by stretching its wings to various tourist attractions in the African Continent time to time and year after year.

He said the Ethiopian Airlines, the fastest growing and the leading airline in Africa, is arguably the first African Carrier to receive this B787-9 Dreamliner, the youngest and most modern operating fleet.

Mr Mansour said "Ethiopian Airlines is deploying the Dreamliner fleet which is an integration of design and technology with unique features of biggest windows in the sky, high ceiling, less noise, distinctive lighting, and higher air humidity."

He said Ethiopian airlines is expanding routes network to widely introduce Africa and its untapped tourist attractions to the rest of the world to further redefine passengers' travel experience on board Ethiopian.

The airline started operation in Tanzania about two decades ago and it is one of the competitive planes in the African region.