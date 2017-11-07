An employee of Henimma Investments, which is subcontracted for work at the Neckartal Dam site by the Italian company, Salini Impregilo, died on Saturday night after falling off the top of the dam wall which is under construction.

The company's owner, Henry Jongwe, confirmed the incident yesterday, saying the worker fell down about 10 metres from the dam wall and landed on an iron rod which went through his upper body, causing his instant death.

Jongwe could not say how the freak accident had happened, adding that an investigation is still underway to determine the cause of the tragedy. He identified the deceased as 43-year-old Andreas Ilonga.

Jongwe said his company regrets the accident which had claimed the life of Ilonga, and sent condolences to his family.

"Our hearts and prayers are with you during this difficult time," he stated.

Salini's spokesperson, Giles Rene Castonguay, yesterday said the company regrets that a fatal accident had occurred at the construction site.

He added that the company at this stage will not comment on the tragedy until authorities concluded an investigation into the accident.

Earlier this year, a man who was employed by Crossbow Investments, which had been sub-contracted for work at the Neckartal Dam by Salini, died a few days after he had sustained serious injuries after falling off a 'makeshift' scaffold.

The worker, identified as Paulus Thomas, fell from about 12 metres after stepping on an unsecured piece of timber on the platform he was working on.

