Luanda — The top three candidates for the national men's basketball championship (Libolo, 1º de Agosto and Petro) have qualified for the inaugural round of the competition, after beating their opponents and co-lead the championship with two points.

On Saturday, the trophy holders Libolo defeated Interclube 101-91.

Still, under the Unitel-Basket, 1º de Agosto beat Sunday the recently promoted Helmarc 110-84.

Whereas, Marinha de Guerra lost to the guest Petro 76-83.

On the other hand, Crisgunza-Vila Clotilde game was postponed at their request.

The same happened to ASA-Lusíada, as the former have been in Portugal for a pre-competitive training.

The next round is scheduled for Tuesday with the following teams:

1º de Agosto-Vila, Libolo-Helmarc, Petro-ASA and Lusíada-Inter