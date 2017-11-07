Luanda — The team of 1º de Agosto midfielder Geraldo was distinguished today by the sports channel of Rádio Nacional de Angola (Rádio Cinco), best player of the National Championship of the first division (Girabola2017).

The player who has played in the Brazilian championship has overcome team-mates Buá e Bobó and Petro de Luanda striker Tiago Azulão, the top scorer of the competition with 16 goals.

26-year old player, Geraldo was one of the influential in the offensive maneuver of 1º de Agosto, being the second top scorer of the team, with seven goals, behind Rambé, with 11.

The military club also saw its central Congolese Democrat Bobo be distinguished as best foreign player in this Girabola2017, overcoming the Brazilian Tiago Azulão and his compatriot Lami (Kabuscorp do Palanca).

The Rio Seco team also lead the eleven ideal elected by Radio Cinco, with four athletes, followed by Petro de Luanda, with three.

Eleven chosen

Goalkeeper: Gerson (Petro de Luanda)

Defenders: Tom (Sagrada Esperança), Bobó, Massuguna (1º de Agosto), Muenho (Sport of Huíla)

Midfielders: Herenilson (Petro de Luanda), Tresor (Sagrada Esperança) Buá (1º de Agosto)

Striker: Tiago Azulão (Petro de Luanda), Caporal (1º de Maio de Benguela) and Geraldo (1º de Agosto)

1º de Agosto were crowned twice national champions, winning their 11th title in the country's soccer history.