2 November 2017

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Ezekiel Mutua Wants 'Gay' Lions Spotted in Maasai Mara Isolated

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sylvania Ambani

Moral policeman Ezekial Mutua now wants two male lions spotted in the Masaai Mara engaging in 'sexual contact' to be kept in isolation.

The Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) chief executive also wants the two gay lions to be subjected to scientific research to determine how they acquired homosexual behavior.

In an interview with Nairobi News, Mr Mutua described the "love birds'" behaviour as "bizarre", and although they are both visibly male, insisted that "we should all not jump into conclusions that the lions were both male".

IT IS NOT NORMAL

"We (KFCB) do not regulate animals, but this is a first and interesting to hear that there are two male lions in love. Some research needs to be done. And also I wish I can get the bio to confirm the two lions were actually male, because it is not normal," he said.

He further claimed that the gay lions could have learned homosexual behavior after watching a gay couple having sex in the game reserve.

"These animals need counseling, because probably they have been influenced by gays who have gone to the national parks and behaved badly. I don't know, they must have copied it somewhere or it is demonic. Because these animals do not watch movies," he argued.

DEMONIC FORCE

Mr Mutua believes homosexuality is driven by some demonic force and "demons also possess animals".

"I mean where on earth have you ever heard something like this happening. The demonic spirits inflicting in humans seems to have now caught up with animals," he said.

He added: "That is why I will say isolate the crazy gay animals, study their behavior because it is not normal. The very idea of sex even among animals is for procreation. Two male lions cannot procreate and therefore we will lose the lion species."

The gay lions were spotted in a secluded bushy spot at the famous Maasai Mara holiday destination while behaving in a manner suggesting they were involved in a sexual contact.

Kenya

Nyeri Governor Gakuru Killed in Road Accident

Nyeri Governor Wahome Gakuru died on Tuesday morning in a road accident on the Thika-Murang'a Highway. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.