Kenya: Ezekiel Mutua Wants 'Gay' Lions Spotted in Maasai Mara Isolated

Moral policeman Ezekial Mutua now wants two male lions spotted in the Masaai Mara engaging in 'sexual contact' to be kept in isolation.

The Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) chief executive also wants the two gay lions to be subjected to scientific research to determine how they acquired homosexual behavior.

In an interview with Nairobi News, Mr Mutua described the "love birds'" behaviour as "bizarre", and although they are both visibly male, insisted that "we should all not jump into conclusions that the lions were both male".

IT IS NOT NORMAL

"We (KFCB) do not regulate animals, but this is a first and interesting to hear that there are two male lions in love. Some research needs to be done. And also I wish I can get the bio to confirm the two lions were actually male, because it is not normal," he said.

He further claimed that the gay lions could have learned homosexual behavior after watching a gay couple having sex in the game reserve.

"These animals need counseling, because probably they have been influenced by gays who have gone to the national parks and behaved badly. I don't know, they must have copied it somewhere or it is demonic. Because these animals do not watch movies," he argued.

DEMONIC FORCE

Mr Mutua believes homosexuality is driven by some demonic force and "demons also possess animals".

"I mean where on earth have you ever heard something like this happening. The demonic spirits inflicting in humans seems to have now caught up with animals," he said.

He added: "That is why I will say isolate the crazy gay animals, study their behavior because it is not normal. The very idea of sex even among animals is for procreation. Two male lions cannot procreate and therefore we will lose the lion species."

The gay lions were spotted in a secluded bushy spot at the famous Maasai Mara holiday destination while behaving in a manner suggesting they were involved in a sexual contact.