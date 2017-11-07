6 November 2017

Angola: Malanje - Polish Want to Invest in Medicines and Hospital Supplies

Cacuso — A group of Polish businessmen, who have been visiting Malanje province since Sunday, intend to invest in the hospital industry in order to mitigate the country's deficit in the distribution of medicines and expendable materials.

Speaking to the press, at the end of a meeting that the group held with the provincial governor, Norberto dos Santos, the director general of the Polish Development Fund, Leszek Wojtasiak, said that the hospital sector is a priority for investment, since the country lacks such projects.

According to the official, the group will also invest in the sectors of agro-industry and manufacturing, with a view to bringing the country's agricultural potential to new technologies, which will result in increased national production.

Leszek Wojtasiak said that during the visit to the province it was possible to note the concentration of the government in the rehabilitation of roads, hence the interest in putting this idea in its business portfolio.

