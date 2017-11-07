7 November 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Chinese Delegation Visits Meat Board

Tagged:

Related Topics

Access to markets contributes positively to economic growth in agriculture and the improvement of living standards of the country's citizens.

This was said by Sophy Kasheeta, agriculture deputy permanent secretary when she addressed a 20-strong delegation from the Chinese Meat Association who recently visited the Meat Board of Namibia and Meatco to familiarise themselves with the Namibian meat industry.

According to a recent news flash from the Meat Board, the visit is in line with efforts by Namibia to get access to the Chinese beef market.

The current signed protocol between China and Namibia states that no beef may be exported within 12 months in case of an outbreak of lumpy skin disease.

Discussions between the agriculture minister, John Mutorwa, and the Chinese ambassador to Namibia, Zhang Yiming, led to an undertaking to revise the protocol and specifically the stipulation on lumpy skin disease.

The industry further requested that the export of bone-in beef and mutton, as well as offal and processed meat products from the NCA be added to the protocol.

The Chinese delegation was led by Li Shuilong, president of the China Meat Association and vice-president of the International Meat Secretariat of which the Meat Board of Namibia is also a member.

China imports 6,5 million tonnes of beef, 250 000 tonnes mutton, 2,3 million tonnes of pork and 1,7 million tonnes of chicken and it is an important market for Namibian meat products.

Namibia

Retired Judge Levy Dies

Former High Court judge Harold Levy, who was responsible for some landmark judgements delivered in Namibia during the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.