Namibia: Five Suicides Recorded Over Weekend

Windhoek — Five people took their own lives over the weekend. According to the Namibian police (Nampol), four men and a woman's lifeless bodies were found hanging from the roof beams of their homesteads.

According to Nampol's public relations officer Inspector Pendukeni Haikali, the youngest person who committed suicide was 20-year-old Albertina Petrus, a resident of Kanita location, Omuthiya.

Petrus committed suicide by tying a scarf around her neck on Friday evening. "The victim was found by her roommate hanging from the roof of their room," narrated Haikali.

On the same day one more person was reported to have committed suicide. The 27-year-old Sem Kaatengano took his own life without leaving any clue why he did.

"The 27-year-old was found hanging in a toilet with a rope around his neck," said Haikali. His body was found at his home in Kinshasa Street, Kuisebmond.

Two more suicides were reported on Saturday.

An Omagalanga village resident was found hanging from a tree. Johannes Kaume Hidulika 32, was discovered with a rope around his neck while dangling from a tree in his village in Oshikuku in the early hours.

According to Haikali, Itana Malakia, 48, was pronounced dead after he was found hanging in his homestead in Elombe village, Onayenaon on Saturday morning.

Again, on Sunday, Schoolen Vries a resident of Blikkiesdorp, Block E in Rehoboth, was found dead. "30-year-old was found hanging in his house with a rope around his neck," explained Haikali.

The police said they were yet to determine the reasons behind the abrupt deaths of all the five people who decided to cut their lives short, since no suicide notes were found at the crime scenes and investigations are still ongoing in all the cases.