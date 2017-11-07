7 November 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: World Bank Lists 3 Main Action Points for Tanzania

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Alawi Masare

Dar es Salaam — The World Bank has proposed three measures for Tanzania if the country is to improve budget implementation and business environment--often cited as the major drivers of economic growth. Tanzania targetted 7.1 per cent economic growth in 2017, but the Breton Woods institution has lowered its own projection down to 6.6 per cent.

To arrive at this projection, it cited under-execution of the development budget, especially in capital projects, weak business environment and record low levels of private sector credit growth as the economy's main related challenges.

However, it quickly points out that Tanzania remains among the strongest performers in the Eastern Africa region even as its gross domestic product (GDP) softened to 6.8 per cent in the first half of 2017 compared with that of 7.7 per cent in the same period last year.

The three measures the WB proposed through its 10th Tanzania Economic Update released yesterday are paying of arrears to contractors and speeding up the VAT refund to improve cash and borrowing position of companies and enable them to repay loans and, reduce non-performing loans in the financial sector.

Domestic payment arrears remain unsustainably high, standing at around 6 per cent of GDP at the end of June 2017, according to the report.

WB also proposes the government to secure external financing through concessional terms to fund ongoing and planned capital expenditures.

Tanzania

Ethiopian Airline Set to Begin Daily Flights to Zanzibar

TOURISTS' arrivals into Zanzibar Islands are set to increase, thanks to the introduction of Ethiopian airlines daily… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.