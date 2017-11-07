6 November 2017

Botswana: Khama Bids Nation Farewell

By Bopa

Gaborone — President Lt Gen. Dr Seretse Khama Ian Khama yesterday bid Batswana farewell as his tenure comes to an end in March next year.

Presenting the State of the Nation Address in Parliament yesterday (November 6), the President said he would be "passing the baton of leadership of our great country into the capable hands of His Honour the Vice President."

He implored the nation to continue supporting the next administration to build on the legacy of progress that was begun under his predecessors.

The President has also called upon the nation to remain united despite the differences of perspective on how they could achieve their goals.

He said having interacted with citizens of all walks of life across the country, he had faith that the nation would remain united in their diversity.

"While we will undoubtedly continue to confront significant challenges, when we place the interests of Botswana first we shall find the strength to overcome all obstacles," he said.

He said he was confident that the nation would overcome challenges such as unemployment and poverty.

"But to achieve our vision for a better future by 2036, while overcoming our current challenges, will require greater commitment and productivity from all sectors of society," he said.

President Khama urged Batswana to learn from international best practices.

"We have no choice but to compete with the best in the world. This must remain a daily challenge for all of us, both inside and outside government, for as I said last year, continued overreliance on the state is no longer a sustainable option," he said.

