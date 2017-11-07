Eritrea: Material Donation By Chinese Embassy

The Embassy of the People's Republic of China donated different materials to different government, PFDJ and national associations.

The material donation includes computers, printers, photocopiers, laptops, UPS, video cameras and stationeries as well as information system materials and wheelchairs for the disabled.

The donation was made to the Ministries of Information, Finance, Foreign Affairs, Agriculture, Labor and Human Welfare as well as to the PFDJ, Police, Commission of Culture and Sports and NUEW.

In the same vein, an agreement with a view to strengthen bilateral ties between the Government of Eritrea and the People's Republic of China was signed. The agreement also included the construction of 400 apartments and other projects through the assistance of the Chinese government.

The agreement was signed by the Eritrean Minister of Finance, Mr. Berhane Habtemariam and the Chinese Ambassador to Eritrea, Mr. Yang Zigang.