Africa: World Youth Forum Opens in Egypt Focusing On Dialogue, Interaction

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi inaugurated on Sunday the World Youth Forum at the Red Sea resort city of Sharm El Sheikh.

The forum gathers over 3,200 young people from 113 states representing different parts of the world under the slogan of "We Need to Talk."

"From here, from the land of peace, I announce the inauguration of the activities of the World Youth Forum," said the Egyptian president in his opening speech, adding that the event seeks to send a message of peace and aspires for a world without terrorism, extremism or war.

The world forum, the first of its kind held in Egypt, is attended by 70 official delegations including leaders and senior officials from different countries, in addition to envoys from the United Nations and the African Union.

The week-long forum seeks to boost dialogues between youths and decision makers as well as provides a platform for youths from different parts of the world to interact, share thoughts, and exchange cultures and experiences as future world pioneers.

"I invite you to exercise the virtue of dialogue and co-existence on objective and neutral bases," said Sisi, stressing the need for dialogue without discrimination.

The event includes 46 sessions and workshops to discuss various key issues including the employment of youth to achieve sustainable development as well as fighting terrorism, extremism and illegal immigration.

"Egypt seeks to play its historical role in shaping a vision for peace and stability," said the Egyptian president, adding that Egypt is engaged in two parallel wars, one against terrorism and another for development.

Sisi announced 2016 as "The Year of Youth" and later held several local youth conferences, where he interacted with Egyptian youths.