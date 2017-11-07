6 November 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: INAMET Warns of Heavy Rains in Coming Days

Luanda — The National Institute of Meteorology and Geophysics (INAMET) has predicted heavy rains in the provinces of Zaire, Uige, Malanje, Cuanza Norte and Cuanza Sul, in period going from 7-13 November, with accumulated rainfall above 50mm.

This is contained in a note signed by the institution's director, Domingos José do Nascimento, which reached Monday Angop in Luanda.

INAMET warns the provincial, municipal, communal authorities as well as the population in general residing in these localities to take preventive measures in order to avoid fatalities and other damages.

The warning was also extensive to the provinces of Cabinda, Bengo, Lunda Norte, Lunda Sul, Moxico, Huambo, Bié, Huíla, north of Cuando Cubango, north of Cunene and the coastal strip of Namibe, having cited accumulated rainfall of 20 to 40 mm.

It also appeals to people living in danger areas to abide by the warning.

