Cuito — The main opposition party UNITA will continue to work, in the period from 2017 to 2022, to improve the living conditions of the populations, encouraging the institutions of the State and civil society, through proposals aimed at the defense of national interests.

Speaking today to ANGOP, UNITA Secretary-General Franco Marcolino Nhany stressed that the proposals cover the social and productive sector, especially education, health, energy and water, housing, agriculture, industry and others.

For its materialization, as a party with a seat in the National Assembly, UNITA continues to encourage the other political forces to materialize, as a matter of urgency, local authorities, so that citizens' concerns are resolved without the intervention of the provinces.

It should be noted that this political party, held this weekend, the IV meeting of the Committee in Bié, where it analyzed the internal situation and governance of the province.