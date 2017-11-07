6 November 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: UNITA Wants Better Living Conditions for People

Tagged:

Related Topics

Cuito — The main opposition party UNITA will continue to work, in the period from 2017 to 2022, to improve the living conditions of the populations, encouraging the institutions of the State and civil society, through proposals aimed at the defense of national interests.

Speaking today to ANGOP, UNITA Secretary-General Franco Marcolino Nhany stressed that the proposals cover the social and productive sector, especially education, health, energy and water, housing, agriculture, industry and others.

For its materialization, as a party with a seat in the National Assembly, UNITA continues to encourage the other political forces to materialize, as a matter of urgency, local authorities, so that citizens' concerns are resolved without the intervention of the provinces.

It should be noted that this political party, held this weekend, the IV meeting of the Committee in Bié, where it analyzed the internal situation and governance of the province.

Angola

Condolence Messages On Gen. Matos Death Continue

Several condolence messages for the death of general João de Matos, which occurred last Saturday in Spain,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.