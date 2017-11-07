Angola: Routine Vaccination Campaign Kicks Off Tuesday in Luanda

Luanda — The routine vaccination campaign for children who were missed on previous stages, starts Tuesday in Luanda.

The campaign which is sponsored by the Provincial Government of Luanda is meant to increase immunisation coverage for all children under five years of age with an incomplete schedule.

The kick-off ceremony will take place in Kapalango neighborhood, Viana municipality.

The action will also cover women in reproductive age who will be vaccinated against Tetanus.

According to the director of the provincial health department in Luanda, Rosa Bessa, the provincial government intends to increase the number of children vaccinated with the 3rd dose of Pentavalent and 2nd dose against measles.

A Health Fair will open to the public for free medical consultations and rapid tests for malaria, blood glucose and HIV / AIDS.

Mobile and advanced teams will be set up in some densely populated places, such as nurseries, schools, churches, markets and others.