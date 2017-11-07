7 November 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Five Dead in Multiple Blasts

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Olatunji Omirin

Maiduguri — At least 5 people were killed while six persons wounded when multiple blast rock Maiduguri on Tuesday, eyewitness said.

Four female bombers stormed Kaleri area, an outskirts of Maiduguri in Mafa local government area exploded the IEDs wrapped around bodies, killing at least one farmer and injuring 6 others.

Ba' Kura Muhammad said the first bombers attack local farmers on their farmland.

"At about 8:23am there was loud sound in our area so we were confused, some minutes later second occurred near military sand bags injuring cjtf member.

" At least five were killed including one civilian killed and 7 farmers were taking to the hospital. "said Muhammad.

The EOD unit of Borno police detonate a suicide vest removed by one of the bomber.

Details later........

Nigeria

Mr President, Please Don't Stop the Music!

Whatever his shortcomings as President and no matter what his critics say, President Muhammadu Buhari (PMB) has… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.