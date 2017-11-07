Morocco: HM the King Arrives in Abu Dhabi for Friendship and Working Visit to UAE

Abu Dhabi — HM King Mohammed VI, accompanied by HH Prince Moulay Ismail, arrived on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi for a friendship and working visit to United Arab Emirates.

Upon his arrival at Abu Dhabi international airport, HM the King was welcomed by HH Sheikh Hamdane Ben Zayed Al-Nahyane, representative of the governor of the Al Dhafra region.

After reviewing a detachment of the guard of honor, the Sovereign was greeted by several Emirati senior officials, Morocco's ambassador to Abu Dhabi, Mohamed Ait Ouali and members of the Moroccan diplomatic mission in the UAE.

HM the King is accompanied during this visit by an official delegation composed of the sovereign's advisors Fouad Ali El Himma, Yasser Znagui and Abdellatif Menouni.

The delegation also includes minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation, Nasser Bourita, minister of culture and communication, Mohamed Laaraj, President of the National Foundation for Museums, Mehdi Qotbi, as well as several civil and military figures.