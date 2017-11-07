7 November 2017

Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Morocco: HM the King Arrives in Abu Dhabi for Friendship and Working Visit to UAE

Tagged:

Related Topics

Abu Dhabi — HM King Mohammed VI, accompanied by HH Prince Moulay Ismail, arrived on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi for a friendship and working visit to United Arab Emirates.

Upon his arrival at Abu Dhabi international airport, HM the King was welcomed by HH Sheikh Hamdane Ben Zayed Al-Nahyane, representative of the governor of the Al Dhafra region.

After reviewing a detachment of the guard of honor, the Sovereign was greeted by several Emirati senior officials, Morocco's ambassador to Abu Dhabi, Mohamed Ait Ouali and members of the Moroccan diplomatic mission in the UAE.

HM the King is accompanied during this visit by an official delegation composed of the sovereign's advisors Fouad Ali El Himma, Yasser Znagui and Abdellatif Menouni.

The delegation also includes minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation, Nasser Bourita, minister of culture and communication, Mohamed Laaraj, President of the National Foundation for Museums, Mehdi Qotbi, as well as several civil and military figures.

Morocco

Net International Reserves Down 8.3 Percent

Morocco's net international reserves amounted to 227 billion dirhams until October 27, 2017, recording a 8.3%… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Maghreb Arabe Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.