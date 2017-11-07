Morocco: Net International Reserves Down 8.3 Percent

Rabat — Morocco's net international reserves amounted to 227 billion dirhams until October 27, 2017, recording a 8.3% year-on-year decrease, Bank Al-Maghrib said.

The reserves recorded a 0.2% weekly rise, the central bank pointed out in its weekly indicators. During the week of October 26-November 1, Bank Al-Maghrib injected 53.7 billion dirhams.

As for the interbank rate, it rose to 2.29%, while the average trading volume decreased from 4.7 billion dirhams to 4.3 billion dirhams, the source added.

During the same period, the Dirham appreciated by 0.54% against the Euro and depreciated by 0.88% against the Dollar.