7 November 2017

Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Morocco: Net International Reserves Down 8.3 Percent

Tagged:

Related Topics

Rabat — Morocco's net international reserves amounted to 227 billion dirhams until October 27, 2017, recording a 8.3% year-on-year decrease, Bank Al-Maghrib said.

The reserves recorded a 0.2% weekly rise, the central bank pointed out in its weekly indicators. During the week of October 26-November 1, Bank Al-Maghrib injected 53.7 billion dirhams.

As for the interbank rate, it rose to 2.29%, while the average trading volume decreased from 4.7 billion dirhams to 4.3 billion dirhams, the source added.

During the same period, the Dirham appreciated by 0.54% against the Euro and depreciated by 0.88% against the Dollar.

Morocco

HM the King Arrives in Abu Dhabi for Friendship and Working Visit to UAE

HM King Mohammed VI, accompanied by HH Prince Moulay Ismail, arrived on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi for a friendship and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Maghreb Arabe Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.