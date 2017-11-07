Angola: Bié - Construction of New Hospital Starts This Year - Official

Cuito — The construction works of Bié provincial hospital starts this year aimed at improving the quality of medical assistance to the populations.

This was announced Monday by the State Secretary for Health Ministry for hospital, Valentino Altino de Chantal Matias.

Speaking to the local press, the official described the current condition of general hospital in Bié as serious.

Cracked walls as well as problems related to the sewage, hygiene and other aspects, are affecting a dignified service to the patient.

The State Secretary advised the local government to launch strategies to improve services in order to deal with the cases considered less serious.

While the most complex diseases can be tackled by the central unit.

The current provincial hospital which dates back to the colonial era, with the capacity to serve 400 patients only, assists to around a thousand patients per day.