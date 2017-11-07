6 November 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Bié - Construction of New Hospital Starts This Year - Official

Tagged:

Related Topics

Cuito — The construction works of Bié provincial hospital starts this year aimed at improving the quality of medical assistance to the populations.

This was announced Monday by the State Secretary for Health Ministry for hospital, Valentino Altino de Chantal Matias.

Speaking to the local press, the official described the current condition of general hospital in Bié as serious.

Cracked walls as well as problems related to the sewage, hygiene and other aspects, are affecting a dignified service to the patient.

The State Secretary advised the local government to launch strategies to improve services in order to deal with the cases considered less serious.

While the most complex diseases can be tackled by the central unit.

The current provincial hospital which dates back to the colonial era, with the capacity to serve 400 patients only, assists to around a thousand patients per day.

Angola

Condolence Messages On Gen. Matos Death Continue

Several condolence messages for the death of general João de Matos, which occurred last Saturday in Spain,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.