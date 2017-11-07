Nigeria: 6,000 Get Free Medical Services in Kebbi

Birnin Kebbi — THE medical team currently offering free outreach service in Kebbi State has so far treated about 6,000 patients suffering from different kinds of diseases.

Chairman of the outreach committee, Dr. Aminu Haliru Bunza, disclosed this to newsmen yesterday at new Kebbi Medical Centre, Kalgo.

Bunza, who is also Director Medical Services at Ministry of Health, Birnin Kebbi, further stated that of the number, 160 patients with eye problems were operated on, 100 on dental and 98 treated for dental and abdominal problems.

He said: "About 700 doctors are participating in this outreach, which will last for three weeks."