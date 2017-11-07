Nigeria: NCDC Confirms 38 Monkeypox Cases in 8 States

No less than 38 cases of Monkeypox have been laboratory confirmed in eight States of the Federation. The affected states are Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Delta, Edo, Ekiti, Enugu, Lagos, Rivers and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

A total of 116 suspected cases were recorded from 20 States and the FCT; since the onset of the outbreak, even as no death attributable to Monkeypox has been recorded so far.

Announcing the development in its Situation Report 006 dated 2nd November 2007, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said a total of 103 samples have been collected and sent to National Reference Laboratory (NRL), Lagos for testing.

According to the report, 21 States including the FCT have reported at least one suspected case; 59 contacts have exited after the mandatory 21-day follow-up while 145 contacts are still under follow up.

The report noted that the male to female ratio is 2:1 while the most affected age group is 21-40 years with a median of 31. Rapid response teams (RRTs) have been deployed to Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Delta and Enugu), to support outbreak response while all other suspected cases reported from other States are being investigated. The NCDC said public awareness activities have been intensified while laboratory testing capacity has been extablished in the National Reference Laboratory, Abuja.