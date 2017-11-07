South Africa: Boks Brace for 'World Class' Halfback Pairing

The Springboks will be up against a "world class" Irish halfback pairing in Conor Murray and Johnny Sexton in Saturday's Dublin Test, says coach Allister Coetzee .

The Boks, having lost all four of their Tests in the northern hemisphere last year, are underdogs for the fixture and Coetzee is particularly mindful of the threats they pose at 9 and 10.

"They are top class; top notch. It's great to have a halfback pair in your spine. They are world class players and they know what they do," Coetzee said of the Irish scrumhalf and flyhalf.

"They know how to kick, pass and they have great core skills. They are a class act, but we can't just focus on them.

"There are other great players in the side and it's important to know where the attacking threats are going to come from."

Coetzee, who is anticipating an aerial bombardment from both Murray and Sexton, added that he expected Ireland coach Joe Schmidt to try to come up with a plan that the Boks wouldn't expect.

"There will be something new and something innovative and we expect that," Coetzee said.

Saturday's clash kicks off at 19:30 SA time.

Source: Sport24