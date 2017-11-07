7 November 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Boks Brace for 'World Class' Halfback Pairing

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Springboks will be up against a "world class" Irish halfback pairing in Conor Murray and Johnny Sexton in Saturday's Dublin Test, says coach Allister Coetzee .

The Boks, having lost all four of their Tests in the northern hemisphere last year, are underdogs for the fixture and Coetzee is particularly mindful of the threats they pose at 9 and 10.

"They are top class; top notch. It's great to have a halfback pair in your spine. They are world class players and they know what they do," Coetzee said of the Irish scrumhalf and flyhalf.

"They know how to kick, pass and they have great core skills. They are a class act, but we can't just focus on them.

"There are other great players in the side and it's important to know where the attacking threats are going to come from."

Coetzee, who is anticipating an aerial bombardment from both Murray and Sexton, added that he expected Ireland coach Joe Schmidt to try to come up with a plan that the Boks wouldn't expect.

"There will be something new and something innovative and we expect that," Coetzee said.

Saturday's clash kicks off at 19:30 SA time.

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Minister Malusi Gigaba Requests Inquiry Into Revenue Services

The Minister of Finance Malusi Gigaba has approached President Jacob Zuma for an urgent establishment of an inquiry into… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.