Mauritius and Belgium Strengthen Collaboration in Trade and Investment Spheres

press release

Mauritius and Belgium are geared towards deepening the existing bilateral relations as well as reinforcing collaboration in the fields of trade and investment.

This was at the fore of discussions yesterday afternoon during a courtesy call by the Honorary Consul of Mauritius in Belgium, Mr PR Robert Wtterwulghe, on the Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, at the New Treasury Building in Port Louis.

In his statement, the Honorary Consul spoke about the longstanding cooperation between the two countries with emphasis on boosting trade and investment. He further highlighted the significant increase with regards Belgian investments in Mauritius which he added have over the recent years witnessed an interest by potential Belgian investors to tap the business opportunities in Mauritius.

Mr PR Robert Wtterwulghe also expressed interest to open up new avenues of cooperation between the two countries.