Nigeria: SFH Launches Flex Condoms in Nigeria

Society for Family Health, SFH Nigeria has introduced five new variants of Flex condoms to help prevent sexually transmitted diseases and unwanted pregnancy in the society.

The Managing Director of SFH, Mr Bright Ekweremadu, said the Flex classic condoms were ribbed and flavoured to provide extra sensation and heightened pleasure.

"Anyone out there who is sexually active should always use a condom, not only to prevent unwanted pregnancy but to also protect against contracting sexually transmitted diseases. "We are expanding and launching our new condom series in different brands, flavour and texture such as banana, chocolate and strawberry, to ensure that every sexually active Nigerian is able to find a condom of their choice."

"Originally, we have the Gold Circle Classic, and then we introduced the flex by gold circle brand and now we are extending that brand to different variants.

Ekweremadu said the products were double-tested, both nationally and internationally, to ensure its safety to end users.

According to Mrs Jane Adizue, the Head, Sales and Distribution of SFH: "The use of condom offers dual protection, not just protecting from unwanted pregnancy, but also from contracting sexually transmitted diseases.

"Health of Nigerians is important to us and that is why we are launching these products.

"This will enable those who ordinarily will not use condoms to appreciate the fact that there are brands that can meet their needs and protect themselves and live healthy lives," Adizue said.