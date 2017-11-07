Nigeria: Ogun, Firm Partner Against HBP, Diabetes

Diabetic and hypertensive patients in Ogun State got relief as the State Ministry of Health and a global pharmaceutical firm, Servier International, are currently partnering on a micro health insurance scheme.

The Scheme allows patients, especially those suffering from diabetes and hypertension to have their treatment fees defrayed.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr Babatunde Ipaye, disclosed this in his office in Abeokuta while meeting representatives of the company and two of the beneficiaries of the scheme.

Ipaye noted that the state and Servier International partnered to provide affordable drugs and qualitative treatment to patients both in public and private hospitals.

"The Ogun State government is partnering with Servier International to provide micro health insurance scheme for the citizens and residents of the state who are sick and are on admission for two days or more.

"It is a package that has been subsidised by the government. The medical fees would be subsidised for patients in both public and private hospitals. They also pay half the price for the drugs. Our mission is to take the scheme to all the local government areas and local council development areas."