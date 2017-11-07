Nigeria: Ibadan Obaship Suit - There's Ploy to Delay Case - Olubadan

Ibadan — As the case filed by the Olubadan of Ibadanland, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Saliu Adetunji against Governor Abiola Ajimobi over review of 1959 Olubadan Chieftaincy Declaration and installation of new kings continues, the monarch has accused the defendants in the case of using application for extension of time as a ploy to delay the case

The monarch said this through his lead counsel, Mr Niyi Ajewole, at the sitting of the Oyo State High court yesterday.

Yusuf Ali,(SAN) lead counsel to the 1st to 3rd defendants and lead counsel to the 4th to 11th defendants, Mr A Eleja, lead counsel to the 12th to 24th defendants, Kunle Sobaloju, told the court that their teams had filed motions for extension of time so that they could regularise all processes needed for the commencement of the case.

Since there was no objection to the motions, the presiding judge, Justice Olajumoke Aiki, granted the applications for extension of time and adjourned the case to December 13, 2017 for hearing of notices of preliminary objections.

The monarch had sought redress in court to decide whether the governor, the state Attorney General and Chairman of the Olubadan Chieftaincy review were right to have effected the review.

Oba Adetunji also wanted the court to rule in his favour that the state government should have left the Olubadan ascendancy which had been rancour free for ages.

He considered the review and eventual installation of the kings as mere desecration of the traditional order.