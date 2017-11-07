Kenya: No, Nyeri Deputy Governor Has Not Taken Over After Death of Wahome Gakuru

A picture purportedly showing the change of number plate on the official vehicle of Nyeri deputy governor Mutahi Kahiga have been debunked as fake.

The picture, which has gone viral on social media, shows a vehicle having its private plates replaced with those of Nyeri county which have the number 19.

The county is number 19.

However, the image was captured when then deputy governor Samuel Wamathai became second governor of Nyeri after the death of Nderitu Gachagua back in February this year.

According to lawyer Wahome Gikonyo, Mr Kahiga must, however, take oath of office immediately to avoid vacuum of office in the devolved government in accordance with the provisions of Article 182 (2) of the Constitution.

He will serve for the remainder of the term.

If the deputy is unable to work the speaker takes over and acts as governor for 60 days as the polls agency prepares for a fresh election.

Mr Gikonyo said the acting governor will not have to appoint a new deputy.