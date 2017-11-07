Nigerian Medical Professionals Tasked On Patient Care, As Luth Graduates 200

The Group Medical Director, ExxonMobil, Dr. Bello Aliyu has called on Nigeria medical experts to step up their effort in area of patients care even as he pointed out that knowing their limit in service delivery could save a life.

Aliyu who spoke at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital 2017 joint graduation ceremony and presentation of prizes, said that politics in health sector should be concentrate on patient access to quality care and better outcome not about who is better or supreme.

"For you to be professional you must see things from patient perspective and have empathy over their pain. Do unto others what you want people to do you. Don't guess over what you don't know, and know our limit in the medical profession actually safe life because we will not waste time that is very critical to seek someone else opinion.

Aliyu said that often time medical professional keeps complaining about what is wrong forgetting the opportunity and chance they have to make difference, "please make difference in your area of influence. Don't join those that complain but join those that seek solution. Politics in medicine should concentrate on patient we are to care for, it should be patient access to care and ensure outcome is good.

The Chief Medical Director, Professor Chris Bode who was represented by the Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee, Dr. Olufemi Fasanmade urged the graduands not to relent in acquiring more knowledge.

Fasanmade who presented the report for the school and training programme for the year 2016/2017 academic session said the graduating students cut across various departments including the School of Nursing, Midwifery, Medical and Psychiatry Social Work, Post Basic Nursing, Dental Nursing, among others.