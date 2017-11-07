Kenya: Petitions a Chance to Vindicate Uhuru's Win, Says Najib Balala

Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala has said that the outcome of the petitions challenging President Uhuru Kenyatta's election will validate his win.

Speaking after a visit to Mama Ngina Girls High School in Mombasa, Mr Balala asked the parties who have moved to the Supreme Court to respect its decision.

"It's good that people have gone to court because we want our President to be vindicated and be officially declared winner of the repeat election. We just want to ask them not to blame the court. I believe the court is wiser and has analysed the negative impact of repeat elections," said Mr Balala.

He added: "Our Constitution gives powers to anyone to challenge the election and that is why we created the Supreme Court. I think the petitioners will be ventilating their issues but I believe this time they have no case."

MWAU CASE

Former Kilome MP Harun Mwau is among those who Monday filed cases challenging the October 26 repeat election.

Human rights groups also indicated that they will take part in the case.

Mr Balala noted that the prolonged electioneering period has hurt the economy.

"We want to move on as a people. Progress, investment and our economy have suffered. It is unfortunate that people do not understand what is going on in our country because of the political uncertainty," said Mr Balala who is also the Jubilee point man in the Coast.

Mr Balala reiterated calls on Coast leaders to drop their push for secession.

Mr Balala accused the leaders of using secession to arouse emotions, "so that they can position themselves to negotiate better for their own power."

"The debate on secession is a very sensitive issue. Let's not be reckless just because we want to be defiant against the government.

"We are not going to be taken for granted. This region does not belong to two people. This region belongs to all of us. The beauty of Coast [region] is a melting pot for all tribes, religions and all colour," said the minister.