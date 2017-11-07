7 November 2017

Government of Seychelles (Victoria)

Seychelles: President Faure Sends Condolences to the United States of America Following Shooting in SAN Antonio, Texas

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Following the second deadly shooting in as many months in the United States of America, President Danny Faure has sent a message of condolence Mr Donald Trump, President of the United States of America on behalf of the Government and people of the Republic of Seychelles.

In his message President Faure remarked that it was with a sense of immense sadness and profound shock that he learnt of the senseless shooting which claimed 26 lives at the First Baptist Church in San Antonio, Texas.

"We pray for the souls of the departed, a speedy recovery for the injured and for strength, so that the indomitable spirit of the American people may transcend the darkness of this moment to lighten the undue burden weighing on their hearts," said President Faure.

Seychelles

Seychelles' Main Port Expects Drop in Activity As Vessels Hit Yellowfin Tuna Limit

Port activities are expected to be scaled back by the start of December, as purse seiners come closer to their yellowfin… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Government of Seychelles. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.