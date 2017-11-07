Seychelles: President Faure Sends Condolences to the United States of America Following Shooting in SAN Antonio, Texas

press release

Following the second deadly shooting in as many months in the United States of America, President Danny Faure has sent a message of condolence Mr Donald Trump, President of the United States of America on behalf of the Government and people of the Republic of Seychelles.

In his message President Faure remarked that it was with a sense of immense sadness and profound shock that he learnt of the senseless shooting which claimed 26 lives at the First Baptist Church in San Antonio, Texas.

"We pray for the souls of the departed, a speedy recovery for the injured and for strength, so that the indomitable spirit of the American people may transcend the darkness of this moment to lighten the undue burden weighing on their hearts," said President Faure.