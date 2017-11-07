7 November 2017

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: KoT Mourn Nyeri Governor, Pass Condolences

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sylvania Ambani

Kenyans on Twitter reacted in shock Tuesday morning to the sudden death of Nyeri Governor Dr Wahome Gakuru who died in an accident at Makenji, Muranga County.

He was initially rushed to Thika Hospital after sustaining serious injuries from the accident.

He was later declared dead.

The online community expressed their grief on social media offering their messages of condolences to the family and friends.

This is that moment when you value every moment you breath and appreciate God for being so gracious.#RIPWahomeGakuru

- Ciru Wa Mum (@MarionWanjiru20) November 7, 2017

#RIPWahomeGakuru My Most sincere and heartfelt condolences. May you rest in peace

- David Munyeria (@dmunyeria1) November 7, 2017

Eternal rest grant unto him oh Lord and let perpetual light shine upon him. May he rest in peace #RIPWahomeGakuru

- Crucial Ceaser (@RobinEmmax) November 7, 2017

#RIPWahomeGakuru May God give his family strength to cope up with this tragedy

- eugene atieli (@eugenATI) November 7, 2017

Death is very cruel. #RIPWahomeGakuru

- Mwaura Wambiru™🇰🇪 (@MwauraWambiru) November 7, 2017

#RIPWahomeGakuru ... to people of nyeri and kenya at large is dark day moment , we have lost a Governor ..,God interventions as kenyans,.sad

- kennedy lungui (@kennedy_lungui) November 7, 2017

#RIPWahomeGakuru ... to people of nyeri and kenya at large is dark day moment , we have lost a Governor ..,God interventions as kenyans,.sad

- kennedy lungui (@kennedy_lungui) November 7, 2017

R.I.P DR.Governor Gakuru Wahome. May your soul rest in eternal peace.#RIPWahomeGakuru

- sammy mwangi (@mystro_sammy) November 7, 2017

My prayers and thoughts are with the family, friends, relatives & the entire Nyeri county. #RIPWahomeGakuru

- Thomas Njenga (@H3Thomas) November 7, 2017

Death is cruel. It's hard to believe that the Governor of Nyeri is no more. #RIPWahomeGakuru

- stephen_muiruri (@stevomuiruri) November 7, 2017

Kenya

Nyeri Governor Gakuru Killed in Road Accident

Nyeri Governor Wahome Gakuru died on Tuesday morning in a road accident on the Thika-Murang'a Highway. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.