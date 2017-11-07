Kenyans on Twitter reacted in shock Tuesday morning to the sudden death of Nyeri Governor Dr Wahome Gakuru who died in an accident at Makenji, Muranga County.

He was initially rushed to Thika Hospital after sustaining serious injuries from the accident.

He was later declared dead.

The online community expressed their grief on social media offering their messages of condolences to the family and friends.

This is that moment when you value every moment you breath and appreciate God for being so gracious.#RIPWahomeGakuru

- Ciru Wa Mum (@MarionWanjiru20) November 7, 2017

#RIPWahomeGakuru My Most sincere and heartfelt condolences. May you rest in peace

- David Munyeria (@dmunyeria1) November 7, 2017

Eternal rest grant unto him oh Lord and let perpetual light shine upon him. May he rest in peace #RIPWahomeGakuru

- Crucial Ceaser (@RobinEmmax) November 7, 2017

#RIPWahomeGakuru May God give his family strength to cope up with this tragedy

- eugene atieli (@eugenATI) November 7, 2017

Death is very cruel. #RIPWahomeGakuru

- Mwaura Wambiru™🇰🇪 (@MwauraWambiru) November 7, 2017

#RIPWahomeGakuru ... to people of nyeri and kenya at large is dark day moment , we have lost a Governor ..,God interventions as kenyans,.sad

- kennedy lungui (@kennedy_lungui) November 7, 2017

#RIPWahomeGakuru ... to people of nyeri and kenya at large is dark day moment , we have lost a Governor ..,God interventions as kenyans,.sad

- kennedy lungui (@kennedy_lungui) November 7, 2017

R.I.P DR.Governor Gakuru Wahome. May your soul rest in eternal peace.#RIPWahomeGakuru

- sammy mwangi (@mystro_sammy) November 7, 2017

My prayers and thoughts are with the family, friends, relatives & the entire Nyeri county. #RIPWahomeGakuru

- Thomas Njenga (@H3Thomas) November 7, 2017

Death is cruel. It's hard to believe that the Governor of Nyeri is no more. #RIPWahomeGakuru

- stephen_muiruri (@stevomuiruri) November 7, 2017