7 November 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Prelim Investigations Show Tyre Burst to Blame for Gakuru Death

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — Preliminary investigations into the grisly road accident that claimed the life of Nyeri Governor Wahome Gakuru have revealed that a tire burst caused the incident.

According to police, the tyre burst occurred as a result of heavy rainfall and the Governor's personal assistant and escort also sustained serious injuries.

Gakuru was pronounced dead at the Thika Level Four Hospital where he had been rushed for emergency treatment and county officials say he was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

The Council of Governors had just began making plans to airlift him to Nairobi Hospital shortly before he passed on.

Deputy President William Ruto was among leaders who were at the Lee Funeral home to view the body and condole with the family.

Wahome joined politics in 2013 when he vied for the gubernatorial seat of Nyeri county but lost to the late Nderitu Gachagua.

Wahome became the governor of Nyeri on August 8 after trouncing Ambassador Samuel Wamathai and Patrick Munene Kairu with a huge margin.

The economist will be remembered in the county for his tough stance on corruption.

Kenya

Nyeri Governor Gakuru Killed in Road Accident

Nyeri Governor Wahome Gakuru died on Tuesday morning in a road accident on the Thika-Murang'a Highway. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.