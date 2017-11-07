Kenya: Prelim Investigations Show Tyre Burst to Blame for Gakuru Death

Nairobi — Preliminary investigations into the grisly road accident that claimed the life of Nyeri Governor Wahome Gakuru have revealed that a tire burst caused the incident.

According to police, the tyre burst occurred as a result of heavy rainfall and the Governor's personal assistant and escort also sustained serious injuries.

Gakuru was pronounced dead at the Thika Level Four Hospital where he had been rushed for emergency treatment and county officials say he was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

The Council of Governors had just began making plans to airlift him to Nairobi Hospital shortly before he passed on.

Deputy President William Ruto was among leaders who were at the Lee Funeral home to view the body and condole with the family.

Wahome joined politics in 2013 when he vied for the gubernatorial seat of Nyeri county but lost to the late Nderitu Gachagua.

Wahome became the governor of Nyeri on August 8 after trouncing Ambassador Samuel Wamathai and Patrick Munene Kairu with a huge margin.

The economist will be remembered in the county for his tough stance on corruption.