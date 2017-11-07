Kenya: President Kenyatta, Kibaki Remember Gakuru as a Visionary

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta has described the late Nyeri Governor Wahome Gakuru as a visionary and tireless leader who was committed to bringing change to county residents.

Through his twitter account, the Head of State said that the country has been robbed of a great leader who served with diligence and commitment.

He described Gakuru as an action oriented leader who upon his victory in the August 8 election embarked on serving his people with industriousness.

"I have learnt with profound shock of the death of the Nyeri Governor, Dr Wahome Gakuru, following a tragic road accident at Kabati. My family and I, and the National Government send our deepest condolences and sympathies to the late Gov. Gakuru's family, Nyeri constituents," he tweeted.

"Nyeri and the country have been robbed of a great promise with the demise of Dr Gakuru, a committed, visionary and tireless leader. Governor Gakuru was a great leader, an action-oriented man who upon his victory in the August 8 election didn't waste time but embarked on serving the people of Nyeri with diligence and commitment. We grieve with all of you."

He urged the Governor's family and the entire country to take comfort in the solidarity of Kenyans and stressed that the government will offer the necessary support during the trying moments.

He remembered the last time he saw Governor Gakuru which was a few months ago during the Nyeri Agricultural Show where he stated that he was full of vigour, and eager to serve the people of Nyeri and the country.

Former President Mwai Kibaki described him as a man of progressive ideas since the days Vision 2030 was conceptualised.

"I had so much hope and faith in what Governor Gakuru would have done for the people of

Nyeri and indeed the citizens of Kenya," he said.