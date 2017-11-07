7 November 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Outpouring of Tributes Meet News of Gakuru's Passing

By Laban Wanambisi

Nairobi — Leaders from across the political divide have mourned the death of Nyeri Governor Wahome Gakuru in a grisly road accident on the Thika-Murang'a Highway.

Devolution Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri and Council of Governors Chairman Josphat Nanok‏ sent this condolence message to the his family and the people of Nyeri County

"It is with a heavy heart that we confirm the death of H.E Wahome Gakuru this morning while receiving treatment," the Governors' lobby tweeted

Education CS Fred Matiangi said he received the news of the demise with great shock and sadness.

I am deeply saddened by the demise of Nyeri County Governor - Wahome Gakuru. My condolences and prayers to his family & the people of Nyeri pic.twitter.com/zYJHGtRMJ8

- CS Fred Matiangi (@FredMatiangi) November 7, 2017

