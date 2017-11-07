A NAMDEB worker who was fired for speeding on a national road has been reinstated following an outcry from other workers.

Mineworkers Union of Namibia (MUN) Oranjemund branch chairperson Shavuka Mbidhi was sacked about two weeks ago after the company's Automated Vehicle Location (AVL) system had shown that he had been speeding.

Shavuka yesterday told The Namibian that he resumed duty on yesterday after the company "nullified" the decision following the recent workers' protest demanding the abolishment of the AVL system.

"The union leadership also found that some people, including some in management, were picked up for speeding by the AVL system, but were not charged.

Therefore, it was then clear that those charged and dismissed were victims of the inconsistent application of the speed policy," he stated.

However, the unionist was quick to add that it should be clear that Namdeb is "not bad". "Only a small clique of unscrupulous elements within the management still subscribe to the notion that employees within the bargaining unit should be subjected to unfair treatment," he added.

This small clique, said Shavuka, has to be dealt with harshly because they put the good name of the company into disrepute.

"We will deal with this clique at an appropriate time," he threatened.

The unionist also seized the opportunity to congratulate former chief operations officer Riaan Burger on his recent promotion to the company's chief executive officer position, and wished him the best in his new role.

"We are looking forward to healthy labour relations between the company and the union," he noted.

The company's corporate affairs manager, Pauline Thomas, said she could not comment on any employee's disciplinary matters to external parties when approached yesterday.