Police yesterday arrested nine men in connection with the theft of close to N$1,9 million from a northern businessman on Saturday.

The incident happened at the Ondangwa Sunday Square around 14h00 after the businessman had just withdrawn the money from his bank.

The 53-year-old Chinese national claimed he withdrew the money after someone claiming to be a manager at the bank called to inform him that his account had been closed.

According to the police, four suspects entered the shop, pretending to be interested in buying some items, and three of them snatched the bag containing the money which was on the counter.

Deputy commissioner Edwin Kanguatjivi yesterday told The Namibian that the number of people involved in the theft may increase as police were still interrogating the arrested suspects.

"Three of the nine men are still being interrogated. We will see if more people will be arrested," he said.

Kanguatjivi said police had recovered only N$329 166.

"It is not clear whether all nine will be charged, or whether more people will be arrested. Investigations are still ongoing," he added.

A senior police official told The Namibian about an unconfirmed rumour that the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) of the Bank of Namibia was ordering banks to close certain accounts.

FIC spokesperson Kristophina Shilongo could neither confirm nor deny that the centre is ordering the closure of bank accounts, saying they needed more time to respond to the questions sent to them yesterday.

"We confirm receipt of your email. However, the bank's turnaround period is 48 hours due to the accuracy required in all communications," Shilongo said.

In an unrelated incident, five people were robbed at gunpoint at a residence belonging to the South African high commission in Namibia on Friday.

Police said the victims were an official of the commission and her family, including three adults and two children.

The incident took place in Joseph Mukwayu Ithana Street in Ludwigsdorf between midnight and 01h00.

Police spokesperson inspector Pendukeni Haikali told The Namibian that the family had recently arrived in the country on a visit.

Men wearing masks allegedly got into the house by climbing over a boundary wall facing a riverbed.

The suspects, who are still unknown, were armed with two pistols, a knife and a machete.

They ordered the victims to lie on the floor while the robbers ransacked the house.

According to the police report, the robbers stole four cellphones, jewellery and over N$20 000 in cash. The total value of stolen goods was N$75 000.

Nothing has been recovered yet, and police investigations continue.

A few hours after that robbery between 16h00 and 17h00, a woman was robbed of her vehicle and three cellphones at knifepoint by five men in the Auasblick area.

The vehicle is a grey Polo hatchback with number plates N56225W and valued at N$184 160.