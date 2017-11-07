South Africa: Re-Election On His Mind - Nigeria's Buhari Is No Mandela

analysis

The late world icon, champion of freedom, and former president of South Africa was known for uniting a racially divided country. Buhari on the other hand has divided Nigerians, mostly alienating the south-east sub-region where the Igbos, one of Nigeria's major ethnic groups, resides. By OJO MADUEKWE.

Recent overtures by President Muhammadu Buhari suggest that he's likely to seek re-election during Nigeria's next national election in 2019.

Buhari assumed office as president in May 2015 and now has less than two years to complete his first tenure.

Elected at 72 years, and with a failing health that was manifest upon assuming office (Buhari has been absent from Nigeria for much of 2017 due to illness), many Nigerians felt Buhari would only do one term as president.

In September, the Minister for Women Affairs, Aisha Alhassan, in an interview with Reuters said Buhari told members of his All Progressives Congress (APC) party before he was first elected that he would only seek one term.

"In 2014/2015 he said he was going to run for only one time to clean up the mess that the (previous) PDP government did in Nigeria. And I took him for his words that he is not...