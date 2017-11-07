Namibian fishing company Deepsea Consolidated Investments has donated N$560 000 worth of fertiliser to the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Forestry in support of efforts to ensure national food security.

Speaking at the handover ceremony in Windhoek on Thursday, Deepsea director Elton Vries said the fertiliser will assist farmers to improve soil in order to increase the yeilds.

"We are convinced that this donation will support the ministry in its mandate to promote, develop, manage and utilise agricultural resources in the country," said Vries.

Accepting the donation, agriculture minister John Mutorwa said the majority of people in rural areas depend on crop farming and the ministry is assisting small-scale crop farmers through programmes and projects aimed at increasing food production as well as improving dryland crop production.

He noted that through the Dryland Crop Production Programme, the ministry purchase fertilisers from suppliers for sale to farmers at prices subsidised by 60% to a maximum of five hectares per farming household.

"Production of food is essentially an individual's responsibility; however, it requires a partnership," said Mutorwa.

- Nampa.