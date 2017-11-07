7 November 2017

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Premier Ace Magashule Meets Young Public Servants, 10 Nov

press release

The Youth Advisor in the Office of the Premier invites all the young public servants employees of various Provincial Departments within the cohort age of 40 years to have a meeting with the Honourable Premier of the Free State, Dr Ace Magashule.

For mandatory services, the meeting serves as a follow up session from previous held meetings with various respective Provincial Government Department employees and the Youth Advisor to the Premier. The Purpose of the meeting is to inculcate the spirit of patriotism in young public servants to further improve the Batho Pele Principles with an objective to ensure effective service delivery within our various provincial government departments.

Issued by: Free State Office of the Premier

South Africa

