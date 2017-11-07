7 November 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: #RWC2023 - Squabble, Squabble, Toil and Trouble - Tensions Rise From Other Bidders

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

While South Africa might be World Rugby's favourite to host the 2023 Rugby World Cup, they are the least favourite of the other two bidding federations. Tensions are bubbling away after last week's announcement. By ANTOINETTE MULLER.

Death, taxes and sporting administrators squabbling among one another. These are life's certainties. After South Africa was "unanimously" recommended as World Rugby's preferred candidate for hosting of the 2023 Rugby World Cup, there was a great big huff and puff from its opposition in both Ireland and France.

The decision as to who will actually host the showpiece still needs to go to the vote, but it would be highly irregular if South Africa did not come out tops. That hasn't stopped both France and Ireland fiercely furrowing their brows and South Africa's Jurie Roux bellowing that the losers should "take the moral high ground".

The report on which World Rugby based its recommendations is dense - a whopping 139 pages long - detailing all the criteria assessed and their scores.

But not everyone was happy with its contents. Kevin Potts, head of the Irish bid, was quoted by the Irish Times as saying there were "surprises in the report", specifically referencing the...

South Africa

Minister Malusi Gigaba Requests Inquiry Into Revenue Services

The Minister of Finance Malusi Gigaba has approached President Jacob Zuma for an urgent establishment of an inquiry into… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.