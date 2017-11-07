South Africa: #RWC2023 - Squabble, Squabble, Toil and Trouble - Tensions Rise From Other Bidders

analysis

While South Africa might be World Rugby's favourite to host the 2023 Rugby World Cup, they are the least favourite of the other two bidding federations. Tensions are bubbling away after last week's announcement. By ANTOINETTE MULLER.

Death, taxes and sporting administrators squabbling among one another. These are life's certainties. After South Africa was "unanimously" recommended as World Rugby's preferred candidate for hosting of the 2023 Rugby World Cup, there was a great big huff and puff from its opposition in both Ireland and France.

The decision as to who will actually host the showpiece still needs to go to the vote, but it would be highly irregular if South Africa did not come out tops. That hasn't stopped both France and Ireland fiercely furrowing their brows and South Africa's Jurie Roux bellowing that the losers should "take the moral high ground".

The report on which World Rugby based its recommendations is dense - a whopping 139 pages long - detailing all the criteria assessed and their scores.

But not everyone was happy with its contents. Kevin Potts, head of the Irish bid, was quoted by the Irish Times as saying there were "surprises in the report", specifically referencing the...