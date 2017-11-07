7 November 2017

South Africa: In Danny Jordaan Case, Government Should Walk the Talk On Sexual Offences

When South Africa's crime statistics were released late last month, one aspect of the figures that caused most scepticism was the idea that the rate of sexual offences has dropped. Not even the government believes that's possible. On Monday, the Justice Department reported back on some of the challenges faced by those seeking to report or prosecute sexual offences, highlighting the fact that the criminal justice system still fails many victims. Maybe a good place for authorities to start would be by making it clear that they support women like Jennifer Ferguson, whose treatment has the potential to send an important public message. By REBECCA DAVIS.

"One would hope charges would be laid against Mr Jordaan so the law can take its course." This was the response by Deputy Justice Minister John Jeffrey when asked for comment by Daily Maverick on the Danny Jordaan rape allegations on Monday.

Jeffrey is the first senior government figure to make any public comment on the accusations levelled by singer Jennifer Ferguson against former ANC MP and former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Danny Jordaan. Jeffrey was also put on the spot at a press conference dealing with sexual offences, where he could hardly say...

