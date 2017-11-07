South Africa: President Jacob Zuma Signs SIU Proclamation On State Transport Institutions

press release

President Jacob Zuma has, in terms of section 2 (2) of the Special Investigating Unit and Special Tribunals Act, 1996, authorised the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to investigate certain matters in respect of the affairs of the national Department of Transport, provincial Departments of Transport, local authorities and entities that perform functions in terms of the National Road Traffic Act, 1996.

The Proclamation authorises the SIU to investigate allegations of unlawful or improper conduct relating to registration and licensing of motor vehicles; registration of motor vehicle ownership or licensing details; issuing of driving licenses, learner's licenses or professional permits; conversion of foreign driving licenses and military driving licenses to driving licenses; issuing of roadworthy certificates or issuing of operator fitness cards.

The Proclamation also authorises an investigation on allegations of entering of, changing, tempering with, or manipulation of data or information on the electronic National Traffic Information System.

Issued by: The Presidency