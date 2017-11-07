7 November 2017

South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Maguire's the Man for SA At Olympic Hopes Cup

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Mark Etheridge

With two bronze medals, South Africa's Aidan Maguire, 17, was best South African at this month's Olympic Hopes Cup gymnastics competition in Liberec, Czech Republic.

A team of 10 (four men and six women) competed at this artistic gymnastics event.

The men's hopes were represented by Maguire, Riccardo Colandrea, Ryan Lange and Luke James.

All four sailed through the qualification round, which also served as the all-around final and determined which individual competitors would tackle the event finals.

Maguire's two bronze medals came in the rings apparatus where he scored 12.70. Later he achieved the same position on the horizontal bars with a score of 11.55.

Other SA scores in the apparatus final were James Luke (seventh on the rings, 12.30), Colandrea (tied for seventh on the pommel horse, 11.10) while Lange ended seventh on both the rings and vault with scores of 11.90 and 12.03 respectively.

Maguire's sister Angela was part of the SA team which travelled to Montreal, Canada for the world artistic championships last month.

The women's squad was made up of Caitlyn Kelly, Nkazimlo Matyolo, Tamsyn Bessit, Zelme Daries, Erin Bell and Zoe Julies. Daries' sister, Naveen was also part of the SA team in Canada.

Kelly was most successful, securing her spot in the finals for uneven bars apparatus and floor. She made it through to the finals and placed seventh with a final score of 11.75 in the uneven bars. In the floor finals she placed eighth with a final tally of 10.60.

Her overall score of 47.800 saw her ending 13th in the overall competition.

The team were accompanied to Czech Republic by coaches Hendrik Scholtz and Candice Cronje.

South Africa

Minister Malusi Gigaba Requests Inquiry Into Revenue Services

The Minister of Finance Malusi Gigaba has approached President Jacob Zuma for an urgent establishment of an inquiry into… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.