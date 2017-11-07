With two bronze medals, South Africa's Aidan Maguire, 17, was best South African at this month's Olympic Hopes Cup gymnastics competition in Liberec, Czech Republic.

A team of 10 (four men and six women) competed at this artistic gymnastics event.

The men's hopes were represented by Maguire, Riccardo Colandrea, Ryan Lange and Luke James.

All four sailed through the qualification round, which also served as the all-around final and determined which individual competitors would tackle the event finals.

Maguire's two bronze medals came in the rings apparatus where he scored 12.70. Later he achieved the same position on the horizontal bars with a score of 11.55.

Other SA scores in the apparatus final were James Luke (seventh on the rings, 12.30), Colandrea (tied for seventh on the pommel horse, 11.10) while Lange ended seventh on both the rings and vault with scores of 11.90 and 12.03 respectively.

Maguire's sister Angela was part of the SA team which travelled to Montreal, Canada for the world artistic championships last month.

The women's squad was made up of Caitlyn Kelly, Nkazimlo Matyolo, Tamsyn Bessit, Zelme Daries, Erin Bell and Zoe Julies. Daries' sister, Naveen was also part of the SA team in Canada.

Kelly was most successful, securing her spot in the finals for uneven bars apparatus and floor. She made it through to the finals and placed seventh with a final score of 11.75 in the uneven bars. In the floor finals she placed eighth with a final tally of 10.60.

Her overall score of 47.800 saw her ending 13th in the overall competition.

The team were accompanied to Czech Republic by coaches Hendrik Scholtz and Candice Cronje.